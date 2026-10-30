Dunmore, PA – Drivers should be aware of possible traffic delays as the result of overnight lane and shoulder closures on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound at Dunmore/Throop (Exit 188) on Monday, November 2, 2026, and Wednesday, November 4, 2026, for ramp work. Drivers are asked to proceed with caution in the construction area.

· There will be left lane closure from Interstate 81 southbound onto Dunmore/Throop (Exit 188) on Monday, November 2, 2026, from 7:00 PM continuing until the afternoon of Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

· There will be right lane ramp and left shoulder closure from Dunmore/Throop (Exit 188) extending onto Interstate 81 northbound on Monday, November 2, 2026, from 7:00 PM until 6:00 AM, for saw cutting.

· There will be right lane ramp and left shoulder closure from Dunmore/Throop (Exit 188) extending onto Interstate 81 northbound on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM, for concrete patching.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict4.

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