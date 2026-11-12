Dunmore, PA – Interstate 81 will be closed to traffic overnight southbound on Monday, November 16, 2026, and northbound on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM to accommodate beam installation on an Interstate 80 bridge above Interstate 81. Traffic will also be reduced to one lane prior to closure on both dates from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The following overnight detours will be in place, with message boards and flaggers to direct drivers:

Monday, November 16, 2026, 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM:

Interstate 81 Southbound Detour Route:

· Interstate 81 southbound to Bloomsburg (Exit 151B) onto Interstate 80 westbound

· Take Interstate 80 westbound to Conyngham/Nescopeck (Exit 256)

· Turn left onto Route 93 South

· Turn right onto Tomhicken Road

· Turn left onto Interstate 81 southbound

Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM:

Interstate 81 Northbound Detour Route:

· Interstate 81 Northbound to Stroudsburg (Exit 151A) onto Interstate 80 eastbound

· Interstate 80 Eastbound to Mountain Top/Hazleton Exit 262

· Turn left onto Route 309 North

· Turn left onto Interstate 80 Westbound

· Take Interstate 80 westbound to Wilkes-Barre (Exit 260B) onto Interstate 81 northbound

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict4.

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