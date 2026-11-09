Dunmore, PA – Drivers should be aware of possible traffic delays as the result of overnight lane closures on Interstate 81 southbound from Dunmore/Throop (Exit 188) to the President Biden Expressway (Exit 185) on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, Wednesday, November 11, 2026, and Thursday. November 12, 2026, for temporary barrier removal and line painting. While drivers can expect rolling stoppages over several nights, the result will be unrestricted traffic flow on Interstate 81 southbound.

· There will be left lane closure on Interstate 81 southbound from Dunmore/Throop (Exit 188) to the President Biden Expressway (Exit 185) on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM for temporary barrier removal.

· There will be alternating lane closures of on-ramps and exit ramps from the Interstate 81 southbound/Interstate 84 westbound/Route 6 interchange to the Biden Expressway (Exit 185) on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, and Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 8:00 PM until 6:00 AM for removal of temporary signage and line painting.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict4.

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