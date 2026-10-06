Dunmore, PA – On October 28, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), will hold a public meeting and virtual plans display to introduce the Old Trail Road/Northup Road (Route 4022) over Gravel Pond Road (Route 4017) Bridge Project. The purpose of this meeting is to provide PennDOT staff and their design consultant an opportunity to explain the project and answer questions on an informal basis.

The public meeting will be held concurrently with the regularly scheduled Board of Supervisors Meeting at the Glenburn Township Building, 54 Waterford Road, Dalton, PA 18414, and will begin at 6:00 PM.

A virtual plans display that includes digital picture boards and an online comment form will be made available to the public from October 14, 2026, to November 11, 2026. It can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 4 website: Old Trail Road/Northup Road (Route 4022) over Gravel Pond Road (Route 4017) Bridge Project | Department of Transportation | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at http://www.penndot.gov/District4.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Jessica Ruddy, jeruddy@pa.gov, (570) 963-4044 or Elizabeth Fabri, efabri@pa.gov, (570) 963-3502

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