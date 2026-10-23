Dunmore, PA –Norfolk Southern Railroad will perform emergency crossing replacements on East Saylor Avenue (Route 2015) and Oak Street (Route 2019) in Pittston Township as follows:
East Saylor Avenue (Route 2015) will be closed on Monday, October 26, beginning at 7:00 AM through the evening of Wednesday, October 28.
Oak Street (Route 2019) will be closed on Monday, November 2, beginning at 7:00 AM through the evening of Wednesday, November 4.
The detours can be found below:
East Saylor Avenue (Route 2015):
North on East Saylor Avenue
- Continue straight on Union Street
- Turn left onto Inkerman Road
- Turn left onto Main Street
- Detour ends at East Saylor Avenue
South on East Saylor Avenue
- Continue straight on Main Street
- Turn right onto Inkerman Road
- Turn right onto Union Street
- Detour ends at East Saylor Avenue
Oak Street (Route 2019):
North on Oak Street
- Continue on Route 315
- Turn left onto Bear Creek Road
- Continue onto Main Street
- Turn left to merge onto Route 11
- Continue straight onto South Township Boulevard
- Detour ends at Oak Street
South on Oak Street
- Continue straight on South Township Road to Route 11
- Take right exit to 81
- Turn right onto Main Street
- Turn right onto Ziegler Street
- Continue on 315
- Detour ends at Oak Street
When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point.
Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.
Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at http://www.penndot.gov/District4.
Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, and Instagram.
MEDIA CONTACTS: Jessica Ruddy, jeruddy@pa.gov, (570) 963-4044 or Elizabeth Fabri, efabri@pa.gov, (570) 963-3502
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