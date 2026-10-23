Dunmore, PA –Norfolk Southern Railroad will perform emergency crossing replacements on East Saylor Avenue (Route 2015) and Oak Street (Route 2019) in Pittston Township as follows:

East Saylor Avenue (Route 2015) will be closed on Monday, October 26, beginning at 7:00 AM through the evening of Wednesday, October 28.

Oak Street (Route 2019) will be closed on Monday, November 2, beginning at 7:00 AM through the evening of Wednesday, November 4.

The detours can be found below:

East Saylor Avenue (Route 2015):

North on East Saylor Avenue

Continue straight on Union Street

Turn left onto Inkerman Road

Turn left onto Main Street

Detour ends at East Saylor Avenue

South on East Saylor Avenue

Continue straight on Main Street

Turn right onto Inkerman Road

Turn right onto Union Street

Detour ends at East Saylor Avenue

Oak Street (Route 2019):

North on Oak Street

Continue on Route 315

Turn left onto Bear Creek Road

Continue onto Main Street

Turn left to merge onto Route 11

Continue straight onto South Township Boulevard

Detour ends at Oak Street

South on Oak Street

Continue straight on South Township Road to Route 11

Take right exit to 81

Turn right onto Main Street

Turn right onto Ziegler Street

Continue on 315

Detour ends at Oak Street

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at http://www.penndot.gov/District4.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Jessica Ruddy, jeruddy@pa.gov, (570) 963-4044 or Elizabeth Fabri, efabri@pa.gov, (570) 963-3502

# # #