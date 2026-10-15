PennDOT Announces the Virtual Plans Display for the Route 6 over Delaware River Bridge Project in Pike County

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a plans display regarding the Route 6 over Delaware River proposed bridge pier repair project. This plans display will be held online.

The Route 6 over Delaware River Bridge Rehabilitation project is located in Matamoras Borough, Pike County, PA & City of Port Jervis, Orange County, NY, and will address the concrete deterioration of the bridge pier, along with other minor structure preservation activities. The overall improvements that are part of the project include repair of deteriorated concrete and sealing cracks on the river pier, installation of concrete facing around the bottom of the pier, removal of timber debris accumulated at the pier, placement of rock scour protection along the pier perimeter, applying a protective coating to top of concrete pier, and repointing the existing stone masonry at Wingwall C.

Access to the bridge pier will be provided via a river causeway and access road originating from the Port Jervis, NY side of the river at Water Street. No work is proposed to the Route 6 roadway..

Traffic will be controlled utilizing short-term single-lane closures on Water Street during construction. Flaggers will be utilized as needed to protect Water Street traffic. There will be no traffic impacts to Route 6.

The existing bridge is not historic and does not contribute to any adjacent historic districts. No significant historical or cultural resources are present within the project site. There are no wetlands present within the project limits and no other environmentally sensitive resources will be affected by the project. Permanent impacts to the Delaware River will be limited to placement of rock scour protection at the pier. Recreational Boating Traffic will be maintained, and warning signs will be placed within the Delaware River to direct boaters of safe passage.

Permanent right-of-way acquisition will not be required; however, temporary construction easements will be needed to accommodate the temporary construction access road and causeway. No utility impacts are expected from the proposed construction.

Potential involvement with endangered/threatened species is limited to the American Shad and the Indian Bat per the project PNDI receipt. Clearance from USFWS will be acquired through the IPaC screening process.

Construction is anticipated to begin Spring 2028 and be completed by Fall 2028.

The plans display will be held online and will be available from October 16, 2026, to November 13, 2026. Online information, including detailed project information and comment form can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website: Route 6 Over Delaware River Bridge Project | Department of Transportation | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned traffic control, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Amy Lolli, PennDOT Project Manager, at amlolli@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District4.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

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