Dunmore, PA – Route 374 over the east branch of Tunkhannock Creek in Clifford Township is closed as of November 17, 2026, for emergency bridge repairs. The bridge will be closed through early February 2027. Detours are as follows:

Route 374 Eastbound (Lenoxville toward Clifford):

· ﻿﻿﻿Follow Route 374 east to the I-81 interchange at Exit 206

· ﻿﻿﻿Enter Route 81 northbound

· ﻿﻿﻿Continue north to Lenox (Exit 211)

· ﻿﻿﻿Take Lenox (Exit 211) and follow Route 106 east toward Clifford

· ﻿﻿﻿Turn back onto Route 374 east

Route 374 Westbound (Clifford toward Lenoxville):

· ﻿﻿﻿Follow Route 374 west to Route 106

· ﻿﻿﻿Turn onto Route 106 west

· ﻿﻿﻿Follow Route 106 west to the I-81 southbound entrance ramp at Lenox (Exit 211)

· ﻿﻿﻿Continue south on Interstate 81 to Glenwood/Lenoxville (Exit 206)

· ﻿﻿﻿Take Glenwood/Lenoxville (Exit 206) and follow Route 374 west

There is an alternative detour route for Elk Mountain travelers driving Route 81 North:

· ﻿﻿﻿Travel north on Interstate 81 to Route 107 (Exit 202)

· ﻿﻿﻿Take 107 (Exit 202) and turn right onto Route 107 east

· ﻿﻿﻿Continue approximately 2 miles on Route 107 east

· ﻿﻿﻿Turn left onto Bell Mountain Road (Route 1013)

· ﻿﻿﻿Continue approximately 35 miles on Bell Mountain Road

· ﻿﻿﻿Turn left onto Route 106 in Clifford

· ﻿﻿﻿Turn right onto Route 374 east and continue to Elk Mountain

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www511PAcom 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at wwwpenndotpagov/D4Results Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at http://wwwpenndotgov/District4

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