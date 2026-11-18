Dunmore, PA – Overnight alternating lane and ramp closures will take place on Interstate 81 northbound in the construction zone between the President Biden Expressway (Exit 185) and the on-ramp to the Interstate 81/Interstate 84 interchange in Lackawanna County on Thursday, November 19, 2026, Friday, November 20, 2026, and Saturday, November 21, 2006, from 6:00 PM until 6:00 AM for the removal of temporary concrete barriers and signage, along with line painting.

Drivers can expect lane switches, rolling stoppages, and changing conditions. Message boards will alert drivers to the overnight work, which will result in the return of Interstate 81 northbound its original traffic pattern.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict4.

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