Dunmore, PA – Traffic will be temporarily restricted to one lane on Interstate 81 southbound in Luzerne County from Nuangola (Exit 159) to Dorrance (Exit 155) on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 4:00 AM until 5:00 PM, so that crews can complete two concrete sections of the ongoing bridge project. Drivers should expect traffic slowdowns during the single lane restriction.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict4.

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