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    PennDOT Still Hiring for Winter Maintenance in Northeast PA

    October 06, 2026

    Dunmore, PA –PennDOT is still seeking hardworking individuals to work in the Winter Maintenance Program from September 2026 through April 2027! If you enjoy working in a fast-paced, team environment on a seasonal basis, or with the potential for promotion into a permanent position, this is the job for you. Click here to apply today.

    Watch this video to see how you can make a difference in the Winter Maintenance Program!

    Starting hourly rates for 2026/2027 are:

    • Transportation Equipment/CDL:  $23.46
    • Dispatcher:  $17.73
    • Diesel & Construction Equipment Mechanic:  $28.94
    • Auto Mechanic:  $25.47
    • Semi-Skilled Laborer & Tradesman Helper:  $18.83

    Job postings for the Winter Maintenance Program can be found below:

    PennDOT Winter CDL Equipment Operator, 2026 - 2027 | Job Details tab | Career Pages

    PennDOT Winter Dispatcher, 2026-2027 | Job Details tab | Career Pages

    PennDOT Winter Mechanics (Diesel & Automotive Mechanics), 2026-2027 | Job Details tab | Career Pages

    PennDOT Winter Trades (Tradesman Helper/Semi-Skilled Laborer), 2026-2027 | Job Details tab | Career Pages

    PennDOT District 4 Office

    55 Keystone Industrial Park Road

    Dunmore, PA 18512

    Lackawanna County

    1034 Morgan Highway
    Clarks Summit, PA 18411

    Luzerne County

    381 S. Main St.
    Ashley, PA 18706

    Pike County

    291 SR 739

    Hawley, PA 18428

    Susquehanna County

    18786 State Route 706
    Montrose, PA 18801

    Wayne County

    984 Texas Palmyra Highway
    Honesdale, PA 18431

    Wyoming County

    1 Franklin Avenue
    Tunkhannock, PA 18657

    The Commonwealth is an equal employment opportunity employer and is committed to a diverse workforce. The Commonwealth values inclusion as we seek to recruit, develop, and retain the most qualified people to serve the citizens of Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, union membership, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, AIDS or HIV status, disability, or any other categories protected by applicable federal or state law. All diverse candidates are encouraged to apply.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at http://www.penndot.gov/District4

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

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