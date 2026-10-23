Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that surveying will take place next week on the Montgomery River Bridge, which carries Route 54 over the West Branch Susquehanna River in Montgomery Borough, Lycoming County.

The week of Monday, October 26, the contractor will be surveying the bridge deck and performing miscellaneous construction activities. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging during daylight hours.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. is the prime contractor for this $1.9 million bridge rehabilitation project. Work includes removal of a portion of the existing concrete deck overlay and replacement with a new concrete overlay, complete curb repairs, replacement of expansion joint seal materials to protect the ends of the existing steel beams from water and salt, minor bridge approach roadway work, and line painting.

For more information about the Route 54 bridge rehabilitation project in Montgomery Borough and Muncy Creek Township, click on the following link Route 54 - Bridge Rehabilitation - Montgomery Borough, Lycoming County | Department of Transportation | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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