Williamsport, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and The City of Williamsport announced today that a stop sign will be installed on the southbound lane of Market Street (Route 2023) at the intersection with Washington Boulevard (Route 2016) in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County.

A PennDOT maintenance crew is scheduled to install the stop sign next week while the contractor for the City of Williamsport installs the pavement markings. Drivers can expect lane restrictions between Hepburn Street and Washington Boulevard during daylight hours.

The stop sign is being installed at this location after a PennDOT traffic study determined that it is warranted at this intersection. Once the stop sign is in place, all approaches to the intersection will be required to stop, and standard right-of-way rules will apply.

Right-of-way will be determined by order of arrival at the intersection. If two vehicles arrive simultaneously, the vehicle on the right has the right-of-way. Regardless of arrival order, drivers should proceed through the intersection only when it is safe to do so and remain alert to other vehicles and road users.

"A top priority for the City of Williamsport is ensuring that our local roadways are safe for everyone," said Mayor Derek Slaughter. "By introducing a mandatory stop for all approaches at the intersection of Market Street and Washington Boulevard, PennDOT will be dramatically lowering the potential for severe right-angle crashes and creating a more predictable environment for drivers navigating this difficult area. I commend our City Engineer Bill Scott for working with PennDOT to get this implemented and extend my gratitude to PennDOT for being our partner in improving the transportation system of the city."

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: City of Williamsport: Scott Williams at swilliams@cityofwilliamsport.org or

PennDOT: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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