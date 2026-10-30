Montoursville, PA – A bridge restoration project on Route 44 over the West Branch Susquehanna River in Nippenose Township and Jersey Shore Borough, Lycoming County has been completed.

Spartan Contracting, LLC., is the prime contractor for this $3.1 million bridge restoration project. Work on the project included steel repairs and painting. Work on the project was completed in the fall 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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