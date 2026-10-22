Work on the bridge replacements have been completed.

Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announces that Cogan House Road (Route 4010/T-853) in Cogan House Township, Lycoming County is open to traffic, and both bridge replacements have been completed.

The bridge replacement project began in March and included the replacement of two bridges carrying Cogan House Township over Larry’s Creek, paving, and guiderail. The first project, which began in the spring, was located just north of the intersection with Green Mountain Road. The second project was located just south of the intersection with Cemetery Road.

Nestlerode Contracting Company, Inc., is the prime contractor for this $1.8 million bridge replacement project. Work on this project was anticipated to be completed in November 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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