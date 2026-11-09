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    2:25 PM UPDATE: (ROAD OPEN) Downed Trees and Utilities Closes a Portion of Route 154 in Laporte and Forks Townships, Sullivan County

    November 09, 2026

    2:25 PM UPDATE: Route 154 is open in Sullivan County. 

    Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that Route 154 is closed in both directions between Route 220 in Laporte Township and Worlds End Road (Route 3009) in Forks Township in Sullivan County, due to downed trees into utilities.

    A detour using Worlds End Road and Route 42 is in place. Driver should be alert, reduce speeds, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

    MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

     

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