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    Downed Trees Closes Portion of Route 14 in Lycoming, Bradford, and Tioga Counties

    November 04, 2026

    Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that Route 14 is closed between I-99/Route 15 in Trout Run, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Borough, Bradford County, due to downed trees.

    A detour using I-99/Route 15 and Route 414 is in place. Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

    MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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