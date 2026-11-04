Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that Route 14 is closed between I-99/Route 15 in Trout Run, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Borough, Bradford County, due to downed trees.

A detour using I-99/Route 15 and Route 414 is in place. Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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