This paving project was upgraded and expedited from a previously planned thinner preservation treatment that was scheduled to start next year.

Under the Shapiro Administration, more than 23,100 miles have been improved statewide, and work has advanced on over 2,100 state and local bridges.

Danville, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the completion of the paving project on Route 11 in Danville Borough and Mahoning Township, Montour County. The project, one of the 81 ‘Rapid Deployment Projects’ Governor Josh Shapiro announced in September, finished two weeks ahead of schedule.

HRI, Inc., is the prime contractor for this $1.6 million resurfacing project on Route 11 between Railroad Street in Danville Borough and Clinic Road in Mahoning Township. Work on the project included base repairs, milling, resurfacing, line painting, and sign upgrades. Work began on October 5 and was completed this week, two weeks ahead of schedule.

The project is part of the first $250 million in funding secured by the Governor in the 2026-27 budget to quickly repair state-owned roads. Over 18 months, the Shapiro Administration is driving out a total of $775 million from the Motor License Fund for road work in every county. Without this critical investment, maintenance on Route 11 would have been deferred until next year.

PennDOT District 3’s nine-county region, which includes Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties, will receive $65.9 million over the 18-month period.

Under the Shapiro Administration, more than 23,100 miles have been improved statewide, and work has advanced on over 2,100 state and local bridges.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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