Shoulder Work on Mount Carmel Merriam Highway in Northumberland County Next Week

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a private contractor working for Reading Anthracite will be performing shoulder work on the Mount Carmel Merriam Highway (Route 2023) in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County next week.

Tuesday, October 20 through Friday, October 23, Ronnie C. Folk Paving will be working on the shoulder of Mount Carmel Merriam Highway between the village of Merriam and Route 901 south during daylight hours, weather permitting. Drivers can expect single lane conditions controlled by flagging and can expect minor delays.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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