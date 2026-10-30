1:00 PM Update: The Route 147 NB exit ramp and overpass at Industrial Park Road in Northumberland County is now open.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that the exit ramp from Route 147 northbound to Industrial Park Road (Route 1022) and the Industrial Park Road overpass is closed in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Route 147 northbound traffic wishing to exit at Industrial Park Road is being detoured using Route 642. Industrial Park Road eastbound traffic wishing to enter Route 147 northbound are being detoured using Route 147 south to the Route 45 interchange.

The exit ramp and overpass are expected to be closed for several hours.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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