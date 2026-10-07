Montoursville, PA – A road improvement project continues on Southern Avenue/Riverside Drive/Euclid Avenue (Route 654) between Market Street (Route 15) in South Williamsport Borough and Edgewood Avenue in Duboistown Borough, Lycoming County.

On Thursday, October 8, and Sunday, October 11, crews will mill and pave the Maynard Street intersection to repair pavement damaged during recent flash flooding. Drivers should expect single‑lane traffic with flaggers guiding vehicles between 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM, weather permitting.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $3 million project. Work includes drainage improvements, base repairs, resurfacing of the roadway, signal upgrades, guide rail, and line painting. This project is anticipated to be completed in the Fall of 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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