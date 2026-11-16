Montoursville, PA – Drivers who travel Routes 11/15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County are advised a temporary lane closure will begin this week at the south end of the strip. This lane closure is to accommodate the pavement reconstruction of this section of the road for the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) southern project.

Beginning Tuesday, November 17, the contractor, Trumbull Corporation, will place temporary road barrier to close the southbound right (driving) lane between Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive (Route 1023) and Airport Road (Route 1015). Work will take place between the hours of 7:00 AM and 4:00 PM and is expected to be completed on Tuesday, November 24, weather permitting.

Drivers are urged to drive with caution in the area and can expect delays.

The prime contractor for this $186.4 million project is a joint venture between Trumbull Corporation and Golden Triangle Construction. Work includes paving of the CSVT mainline, the Route 61 Connector, and various interchange ramps, as well as drainage structure, guide rail, traffic signals, highway lighting, and overhead sign structures.

The Southern Section mainline is anticipated to be opened to traffic in 2027 and the Route 61 Connector is anticipated to be open to traffic in 2028. For more information on the CSVT, visit www.csvt.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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