Montoursville, PA – A road resurfacing project will resume this weekend on Main Street (Route 6) in Towanda Borough, Bradford County.

On Saturday, October 10, the contractor will mill and pave a small section of Route 6 between Means Street and Court Street; and will be adjusting valve covers and a manhole cover. Work will take place between 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

Additional work to replace impacted crosswalks will be completed in the future.

Drivers can expect single lane conditions controlled by flaggers while work is being performed and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Kriger Construction, LLC., is the prime contractor for this $956,478 mill and resurface project on Route 6 (Main Street) in Towanda Borough, Bradford County. Work on the project includes mill or remove the top layer of the road, resurface, and line paint

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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