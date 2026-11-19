This paving project was upgraded from previous patching repair plans and is finishing a month earlier than planned.

Under the Shapiro Administration, more than 23,100 miles have been improved statewide, and work has advanced on over 2,100 state and local bridges.

Montoursville, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the completion of a paving project on Route 6 in Charleston Township, Tioga County, approximately one month ahead of schedule. The project to improve 4 road miles, one of the 81 ‘Rapid Deployment Projects’ Governor Josh Shapiro announced in September, was completed a month early.

The $2.3 million project included base repairs, milling, paving, and line painting on Route 6 from Cherry Flats Road (Route 2018) to just east of Memorial Garden Road. Additional improvements included applying an asphalt membrane to help preserve the roadway surface, along with shoulder repairs, joint repairs, and guiderail improvements.

The project is part of the first $250 million in funding secured by the Governor in the 2026-27 budget to quickly repair state-owned roads. Over the next 18 months, the Shapiro Administration is driving out a total of $775 million from the Motor License Fund for road work in every county. Without this critical investment, this section of Route 6 would have received patching repairs instead of resurfacing.

PennDOT District 3’s nine-county region, which includes Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties, will receive $65.9 million over the 18-month period.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., is the prime contractor on this project that began on September 30.

Under the Shapiro Administration, more than 23,100 miles have been improved statewide, and work has advanced on over 2,100 state and local bridges.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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