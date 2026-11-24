Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that Route 220 is closed in both directions between Route 87 in Dushore Borough and Old Bernice Road (Route 1006) in Cherry Township, Sullivan County, due to a vehicle crash.

A detour using Old Bernice Road, Route 487, and Route 87 is in place. Drivers should be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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