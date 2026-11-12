8:20 AM UPDATE: Route 104 is open in Perry Township, Snyder County.

Separate detour for large commercial trucks south of Mount Pleasant Mills.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised the Route 104 is closed between Route 35 in Mount Pleasant Mills and Martin Brothers Road (Route 2006) in Perry Township, Snyder County, due to fire department activity.

The following detours are in place.

Route 104 southbound will use Route 35 and Routes 11/15.

Route 104 northbound cars will use Martin Brothers Road.

Truck Detour: Large commercial trucks south of Mount Pleasant Mills will use Route 104 south and Routes 11/15.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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