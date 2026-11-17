2:15 PM Update: Route 204 is now open in Jackson Township, Snyder County.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that police activity has closed Route 204 between Tame Deer Road and New Berlin Highway (Route 1005) in Jackson Township, Snyder County.

A detour using Tame Deer Road is in place. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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