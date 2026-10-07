Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that starting next week Wesauking Drive (Route 1031) will be closed daily in Wysox Township, Bradford County, for a pipe replacement project.

Between Tuesday, October 13 and Friday, October 23, Wesauking Drive will be closed daily between both intersections with Lake Road (Route 1029) while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew performs pipe replacements. Work includes excavation, removal of the existing pipe, installation of a new pipe, backfill, and patching.

A detour using Lake Road will be in place weekdays between the hours of 7:30 AM and 5:30 PM, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert, reduce speeds, anticipate delays in travel, and drive with caution in the area.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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