Montoursville, PA – A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew is performing a pipe replacement today on River Hill Drive (Route 487) in Catawissa Township, Columbia County. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging between West Hillcrest Drive and Deer Road.

Work on the project is anticipated to be completed by 6:00 PM this evening. Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for slow moving or stopped traffic, expect travel delays, avoid the area if possible, and seek alternate routes.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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