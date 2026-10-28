Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a pipe replacement project is planned next week on Jerseytown Road (Route 642) in Valley Township, Montour County.

Monday, November 2 through Wednesday, November 4, drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging between Creek Road and Welliver Road, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces pipes. Work will take place between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:30 PM, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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