PennDOT Warns Travelers to be Alert for Snow Squalls, and Blowing, Drifting Snow

Montoursville, PA – With the potential of wintery weather forecasted in parts of northern Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding drivers to slow down, pay attention and use caution on area roads, especially during snow squalls or low-visibility conditions that may occur.

Drivers always should be alert for sudden squalls which can strike with little or no warning and quickly cause roads to become snow covered. Heavy squalls also can cause whiteout conditions, virtually eliminating a driver’s visibility. Additionally, falling temperatures and blowing and drifting snow can cause icy areas on roads, including overpasses and bridges. The National Weather Service issues Snow Squall Warnings to alert drivers of potentially hazardous travel. If you receive a Snow Squall Warning, delay travel or exit the highway at the next opportunity.

While avoiding or delaying unnecessary travel during winter storms is the safest choice, PennDOT offers this advice if drivers must travel and encounter snow squalls or blowing or drifting snow:

Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits conditions.

Turn on your headlights. If caught in a snow squall, turn on your hazard lights.

Stay in your lane and increase your following distance.

Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.

Do not drive distracted; your full attention is required.

Use your defroster and wipers.

Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely pull off the road.

Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could cause a chain-reaction collision.

Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

Always buckle up and never drive impaired.

If a crash occurs due to or during a snow squall and you are involved or stopped due to the crash:

In most cases, you are safer in your vehicle with seat belts fastened.

If possible, drive slowly to the front of the pileup and get off travel lanes.

If you must leave your car for an emergency, try to wait until it looks safe.

Do not stand outside your vehicle on or near the road.

Roads will not be free of snow while precipitation is falling. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

Drivers should always allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, drivers should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials. When encountering a plow truck, drivers should:

Stay at least six car lengths behind an operating plow truck and remember that the main plow is wider than the truck.

Be alert since plow trucks generally travel much more slowly than other traffic.

When a plow truck is traveling toward you, move as far away from the center of the road as is safely possible, and remember that snow can obscure the actual snowplow width.

Never try to pass or get between several trucks plowing side by side in a "plow train." The weight of the snow thrown from the plow can quickly cause smaller vehicles to lose control, creating a hazard for nearby vehicles.

Never travel next to a plow truck since there are blind spots where the operator can't see, and they can occasionally be moved sideways when hitting drifts or heavy snowpack.

Keep your lights on to help the operator better see your vehicle. Also remember that under Pennsylvania state law, vehicle lights must be on every time a vehicle's wipers are on due to inclement weather.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 road miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

PennDOT reminds drivers to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, drivers should account for special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

More information about how to prepare for any type of emergency, including free downloadable checklists of items to keep in your home, car, and at work, and specific information for people with access and functional needs or pets, is available on the Ready PA webpage.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

PennDOT’s media center offers resources for organizations, community groups, or others who share safety information with their stakeholders. Social-media-sized graphics highlighting winter safety are among the available options.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

# # #