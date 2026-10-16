PennDOT Warns Motorists to be Alert for Winter Weather

Montoursville, PA – With low temperatures and the potential for winter weather forecasted on Saturday, October 17, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding drivers to slow down, pay attention and use caution on area roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses that may freeze before road surfaces.

PennDOT District 3 in north central Pennsylvania is well-stocked and prepared to treat roads in the nine-county region which includes Tioga, Bradford, Sullivan, Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties.

While avoiding or delaying unnecessary travel is recommended when winter weather is in the forecast, PennDOT offers this advice if drivers must travel:

Keep your gas tank at least half full.

Slow down and increase following distance.

Avoid sudden stops and starts.

Beware of roads that may look wet, but are actually frozen, often referred to as "black ice."

Use extra caution on bridges and ramps, where ice can often form without warning.

Carry a cellphone.

Do not use cruise control while driving on snow-covered roads.

State law requires you to turn on your headlights when your wipers are on.

Use your low beams in particularly bad weather, especially in cases of heavy or blowing snow.

Remove ice and snow from windows, mirrors, and all vehicle lights before you drive and as often as needed.

Remove snow and ice from the hood and roof of your vehicle. State law states that if snow or ice from your vehicle strikes a vehicle or person and causes death or injury, you can be ticketed.

Do not park or abandon your vehicle on snow emergency routes.

Do not pass or get between trucks plowing in a plow line (several trucks plowing side by side).

Make sure someone else knows where you are going and when you expect to arrive. In case you run into an emergency and need help, someone will know where to look for you.

If you do become stranded, it's better to stay with your vehicle until help arrives. Run the engine every hour or so, but make sure the tailpipe is clear and keep the downwind window cracked open.

Do not drink and drive and always wear your seat belt.

Drivers should prepare for potential wintry weather by ensuring they have supplies in their cars before heading out: food, water, blankets, extra gloves and hats, cell phone charger, hand or foot warmers, windshield brush and scraper, and any specialized items like medications or baby and pet supplies.

Travelers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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