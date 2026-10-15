Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising drivers in Bradford County that a portion of Wilmot Road (Route 2007) will be posted with a permanent, year-round, 10-ton weight restriction. Wilmot Road will be restricted between Ambrosius Road (Route 2009) in Wilmot Township and Shaffer’s Notch Road (Route 2011) in Terry Township.

This posting is based on a traffic-and-engineering study indicating that this highway may be damaged by vehicles that exceed the restriction. School buses, emergency vehicles, and local-delivery trucks are exempted from the postings.

The restriction will be in effect once signs are installed in approximately two weeks.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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