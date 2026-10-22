UPDATE: Paving will take place tomorrow on a portion of Furnace Road (Route 2004) including a tie-in at the intersection with Route 15 southbound in East Buffalo Township, Union County. Drivers can expect the following traffic impacts.

Route 15 southbound traffic can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted between Cardinal Street and Furnace Road. The PennDOT maintenance crew will be working at the intersection with Furnace Road, which is located approximately two miles south of Bucknell University.

(UPDATE): Furnace Road traffic can expect single lane conditions with flagging between Route 15 and Supplee Mill Road (T-458).

This information has been updated in the below press release.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing paving work tomorrow on a section of Furnace Road (Route 2004) and Route 15 southbound in East Buffalo Township, Union County. Drivers can expect the following traffic impacts:

Route 15 southbound traffic can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted between Cardinal Street and Furnace Road. The PennDOT maintenance crew will be working at the intersection with Furnace Road, which is located approximately two miles south of Bucknell University.

(UPDATE): Furnace Road traffic can expect single lane conditions with flagging between Route 15 and Supplee Mill Road (T-458).

Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic, lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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