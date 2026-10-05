Paving Planned This Week on Fourth Street in Sunbury, Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that on Thursday, October 8, Mid-State Paving, will be working on Fourth Street at the intersection with Packer Street. Drivers can expect single lane conditions between the hours of 2:00 AM and 8:00 AM, weather permitting. Work includes milling of the top layer of the road, followed by paving.

Work on this project is part of the Packer Street Reconstruction project, which is sponsored by the City of Sunbury. Drivers should be alert, reduce speeds, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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