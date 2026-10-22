Paving Planned on I-99 in Lawrence Township, Tioga County

Montoursville, PA – Drivers can expect lane restrictions on I-99/Route 15 both directions near the intersection with Route 49 in Lawrence Township, Tioga County, for a paving project.

On Friday, October 23 and Monday, October 26, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be paving the approaches to the bridges over the Cowanesque River. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions during daylight hours, weather permitting.

Glenn O Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $6,036,000 which includes on/off ramp resurfacing and bridge preservation work including milling, base repairs, paving, concrete deck repairs, epoxy overlay, guiderail upgrades, line painting, and other miscellaneous construction work.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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