Night Work on I-80 WB Near Mifflinville, Columbia County Next Week

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised night work is planned next week on Interstate 80 westbound .5 miles west of the Luzerne County line near Mifflinville, Columbia County.

On Tuesday, October 27, a contractor working for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be replacing camera cables and patching the westbound right (driving) lane and shoulder between the hours of 8:00 PM and 12:00 AM.

Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed while work is being performed between Tank Road and the Columbia County Rest Area. This work is expected to be completed in one day, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert and drive with caution in the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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