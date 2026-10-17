12:15 PM Update: Route 522 is now open in West Beaver Township, Snyder County.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised a multi-vehicle crash is impacting traffic on Route 522 near Zeiset Equipment and the intersection of Snyder Avenue (Route 3012) in West Beaver Township, Snyder County.

Fire police are on scene directing traffic. Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible. Route 522 is expected to be closed for several hours.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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