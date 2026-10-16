Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a contractor working for SEDA-CoG will be performing a milling and paving project next week on Main Street (Route 147) in the Borough of Herndon, Northumberland County.

Monday, October 19 through Friday, October 23, H.R.I, Inc., will be working on Route 147 between Wise Lane and Ferry Road during daylight hours, weather permitting. Drivers can expect single lane conditions controlled by flagging and can expect minor delays.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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