Intersection Improvement Project Continues on Routes 54/642 in Montour County

Drivers are reminded that the left-hand turn from Route 54 west to Route 642 west is prohibited at this time.

Montoursville, PA – A multi-year intersection improvement project continues along the Route 54 corridor near the Route 642 west (Liberty Valley Road) and Route 642 east (Jerseytown Road) intersection in Valley and Mahoning townships, Montour County.

The week of November 16, the contractor will begin mobilizing a crane to remove the existing beams from the bridge over Mahoning Creek. Drivers traveling on Route 54 can expect short-term delays in both directions while work is being performed. Work will be performed Mondays through Fridays during daylight hours.

Traffic Impacts:

(REMINDER) Left turn from Route 54 west to Route 642 west (Liberty Valley Road) remains restricted at the intersection. A detour using the new alignment of Jerseytown Road (Route 642) to Liberty Valley Road. Drivers can access the detour by remaining in the right (driving) lane and turning onto Jerseytown Road prior to lane restriction.

Left turn from Route 54 west to Route 642 west (Liberty Valley Road) remains restricted at the intersection.

PennDOT reminds drivers to slow down, be alert and pay attention to signage, follow detour signs, and do not turn left at the intersection of Route 54 west and Route 642 west.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc. is the prime contractor on this $29.8 million intersection improvement project along the Route 54 corridor near the Route 642 west (Liberty Valley Road) and Route 642 east (Jerseytown Road). Work on the project includes realignment and signalization of the Route 54 and Route 642 intersection, bridge improvements, including replacement of the bridge deck that carries Route 54 over the Mahoning Creek, substructure repairs, and relocation of the park and ride. Additional work includes pavement repairs, widening, mill and resurface, line painting, and sign upgrades. Work on this project is anticipated to be completed in the fall 2029, weather permitting.

For more information on the project visit the Routes 54 and 642 Intersection Improvement project page or by searching PennDOT District 3, District 3 Projects, Routes 54 and 642 – Intersection Improvement Project, Valley Township, Montour County.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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