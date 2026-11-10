Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a road and bridge improvement project resurfacing project continues on Front Street (Routes 405/61) in the City of Sunbury and the Thomas Edison and Joseph Briestley bridges in Upper August Township, Northumberland County.

On Wednesday, November 11 and Thursday, November 12, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. will remove the overhead sign structure on the Thomas Edison Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Northumberland Borough and Sunbury. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM. Drivers can expect intermittent short-term lane closures controlled by flaggers.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor for this $3.7 million roadway improvement project. Additional work includes milling and resurfacing on Front Street in Sunbury and Bridge Avenue in Upper Augusta Township, overhead sign replacement on the Thomas Edison Bridge, epoxy overlay and lighting upgrades on the Thomas Edison and Joseph Priestley bridges, guide rail upgrades, tree trimming and pavement markings. Work on this project is anticipated to be completed in November 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

# # #