12:21 PM UPDATE: The I-99/Route 15 southbound left (passing) lane is open in Lewis Township, Lycoming County.

Montoursville, PA –Southbound drivers on I-99/Route 15 should expect a restriction in the left passing lane just south of mile marker 148 (Trout Run/Route 14) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County, due to a crash.

Drivers should be alert, reduce speeds, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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