Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    12:21 PM UPDATE: (PASSING LANE OPEN) Lane Restriction on I-99/Route 15 Southbound in Lewis Township, Lycoming County

    October 20, 2026

    12:21 PM UPDATE: The I-99/Route 15 southbound left (passing) lane is open in Lewis Township, Lycoming County.

    Montoursville, PA –Southbound drivers on I-99/Route 15 should expect a restriction in the left passing lane just south of mile marker 148 (Trout Run/Route 14) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County, due to a crash.

    Drivers should be alert, reduce speeds, and drive with caution.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

    MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

    # # #