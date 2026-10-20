Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised of a lane restriction next week on Interstate 80 westbound in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, for maintenance work.

On Tuesday, October 27, the contractor, Quarterhill, will be replacing the cable to the traffic camera located just before the Columbia County Rest Area at mile marker 246. Additional work includes patching along the shoulder. Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane and shoulder to be closed between the hours of 8:00 PM and 12:00 AM.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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