The Shapiro Administration is investing $18 million in federal funding to repair eight locally owned, historic truss bridges throughout the Commonwealth.

Franklin Township, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced that repairs have been completed to the first of eight historic metal truss bridges under the Historic Metal Truss Bridge Capital Rehabilitation Program. Bradford County owns the restored bridge, which carries Cons Road over Towanda Creek in Franklin Township, Bradford County.

“PennDOT is grateful to be able to use federal funds dedicated to the rehabilitation of historic bridges to maintain a safe and efficient transportation network while preserving the Commonwealth’s transportation heritage,” said PennDOT Executive Deputy Secretary Larry Shifflet. “This program is vital to local communities that rely on these structures but lack the necessary funding to complete rehabilitation work on their own.”

The Historic Metal Truss Bridge Capital Rehabilitation Program began in 2023, with a total of $18 million in federal funding to be distributed to the rehabilitation projects. The program grew out of the Historic Truss Bridge Management Plan, an effort to extend the useful life of historic metal truss bridges across the Commonwealth. It focuses primarily on county and municipally owned historic metal truss bridges where owners are committed to collaborating with PennDOT, local planning partners, the SHPO, and historic preservation stakeholders to rehabilitate bridges so vehicles can continue using them. Bridges are selected for rehabilitation by a committee that includes representatives from PennDOT, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and the SHPO.

The program also aims to support adaptive reuse projects that relocate historic metal truss bridges within Pennsylvania for pedestrian or bicycle use when they can no longer support heavier vehicles. While the program cannot fully fund adaptive reuse efforts, it can help bridge funding gaps.

“Rehabilitating historic structures like the Cons Road Bridge requires a delicate balance of modern engineering and careful preservation,” said Andrea MacDonald, Director of the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office. “This collaborative investment represents an incredible commitment to keeping Pennsylvania’s historic fabric intact, ensuring these iconic landmarks remain an active, vibrant part of our communities.”

Through a joint effort, PennDOT, FHWA, and the SHPO identified all remaining historic metal truss bridges and completed preservation assessments, including a manual detailing appropriate tools and techniques for their preservation and maintenance. More than half of Pennsylvania’s historic metal truss bridges have been lost over the past two decades. This collaborative work supports a safe and efficient transportation network while safeguarding Pennsylvania’s transportation heritage.

“Today, we celebrate more than the rehabilitation of a county bridge; we celebrate the preservation of a vital piece of Bradford County's history. Since initiating the Historic Metal Truss Bridge Long-Range Management Plan in 2017, the County has remained committed to safeguarding its treasured transportation assets. County Bridge No. 13, built in 1904, is the oldest of only five remaining Double-Intersecting Warren Truss Bridges in Pennsylvania and stands as a remarkable testament to the ingenuity and craftsmanship of a bygone era. Its ‘Exceptional’ preservation rating rightfully elevated it as a priority for the Commonwealth's inaugural funding program dedicated exclusively to historic metal truss bridge preservation. We are honored to see this Historic bridge restored to continue serving our community while preserving its legacy for future generations. On behalf of Bradford County, we extend our deepest appreciation to the many local, state, and industry partners whose commitment and collaboration made this achievement possible,” said the Bradford County Board of Commissioners in a joint statement.

Minichi, Inc. served as the prime contractor for the $641,000 repair project. Work began in spring 2026 and included abutment repairs, bridge cleaning, steel member repairs, and painting. The project was completed in summer 2026.

Bridges that will be rehabilitated as part of this program include:

Cons Road Bridge is a 91.4-foot-long riveted Warren double intersection through truss built in 1904. The bridge, which is owned by Bradford County, carries Cons Road over the Towanda Creek in Franklin Township, Bradford County.

is a 91.4-foot-long riveted Warren double intersection through truss built in 1904. The bridge, which is owned by Bradford County, carries Cons Road over the Towanda Creek in Franklin Township, Bradford County. Pike Run Bridge is a 107-foot-long pin-connected Pratt through truss built in 1888. The bridge, which is owned by Washington County, Water Street over Pike Run in Coal Center Township, Washington County.

is a 107-foot-long pin-connected Pratt through truss built in 1888. The bridge, which is owned by Washington County, Water Street over Pike Run in Coal Center Township, Washington County. Ten Mile Creek Bridge (Evans Bridge) is a 94-foot-long steel pin-connected Pratt through truss built in 1890. The bridge, which is owned by Washington County, carries Iams Hill Road (T-732) over Ten Mile Creek in Amwell Township, Washington County.

is a 94-foot-long steel pin-connected Pratt through truss built in 1890. The bridge, which is owned by Washington County, carries Iams Hill Road (T-732) over Ten Mile Creek in Amwell Township, Washington County. Valley Cross Road Bridge is a 146-foot-long pin-connected Pratt through truss built in 1888. The bridge, which is owned by Keating Township, carries Valley Cross Road (T-385) over the Potato Creek in Keating Township, in McKean County.

is a 146-foot-long pin-connected Pratt through truss built in 1888. The bridge, which is owned by Keating Township, carries Valley Cross Road (T-385) over the Potato Creek in Keating Township, in McKean County. Burnt Mill Road Bridge is a 109-foot-long pin-connected Pratt through truss built in 1885. The bridge, which is owned by Franklin County, carries Burnt Mill Road over Conodoguinet Creek in Lurgan Township, Franklin County.

is a 109-foot-long pin-connected Pratt through truss built in 1885. The bridge, which is owned by Franklin County, carries Burnt Mill Road over Conodoguinet Creek in Lurgan Township, Franklin County. Cemetery Road Bridge is a 103-foot-long pin-connected Pratt through truss built in 1889. The bridge, which is owned by PennDOT but will be turned over to Spring Creek Township upon completion, carries Cemetery Road (SR-3010) over Brokenstraw Creek in Spring Creek Township, Warren County.

a 103-foot-long pin-connected Pratt through truss built in 1889. The bridge, which is owned by PennDOT but will be turned over to Spring Creek Township upon completion, carries Cemetery Road (SR-3010) over Brokenstraw Creek in Spring Creek Township, Warren County. Devereaux Road Bridge is a 76-foot-long pin-connected Pratt Pony Truss built in 1877. The bridge, which is owned by Chester County, carries Devereux Road over East Branch Brandywine Creek in Wallace Township, Chester County.

Additionally, Sheepford Road Bridge, a 114-foot-long pin-connected Pratt through truss built in 1887, was awarded federal Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) funding. The project also received $600,000 from the Historic Metal Truss Bridge Capital Rehabilitation Program to complete construction. The bridge, which is owned by Cumberland and York County, carries Sheepford Road over Yellow Breeches Creek in Lower Allen Township, York, and Cumberland counties. PennDOT will turn ownership on the bridge over to the West Shore Historical Society upon completion.

Drivers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Information about state infrastructure in Pennsylvania, including completed work and significant projects, can be found at PennDOT.pa.gov/results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at pa.gov/DOTprojects.

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MEDIA CONTACTS:

PennDOT (Local)- Maggie Baker, magbaker@pa.gov or 570-368-4202

PennDOT (State)- Zachary Appleby, zappleby@pa.gov or 717- 409-3840

PHMC- Jay Losiewicz, jlosiewicz@pa.gov or 717-705-8639

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