Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised a flag replacement project is planned tomorrow on the Veterans Memorial Bridge (Routes 61/147) in the City of Sunbury, Northumberland County.

On Friday, October 9, the city of Sunbury will be replacing damaged flags on the bridge between the hours of 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM. A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be providing traffic control. Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane in each direction to be restricted while crews perform the work.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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