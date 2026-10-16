6:15 PM Update: Herndon Bypass Road is now open in Jackson Township, Northumberland County.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised a portion of Herndon Bypass Road (Route 3006) is closed in Jackson Township, Northumberland County due to a downed tree and utility lines at the intersection with Creek Hill Road.

Herndon Bypass Road is closed between Routes 147 and 225. A detour using Routes 147 and 225 is in place. Drivers should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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