Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised a deck preservation project continues on Interstate 180 in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

The contractor, J.D. Eckman, Inc., will be conducting work on the westbound bridges, including concrete patching and placement of a new concrete wearing surface.

Starting Friday, October 16, the contractor, J.D. Eckman, will be working on the westbound right (driving) lane of the bridge over Loyalsock Creek, performing concrete patching and placement of a new concrete wearing surface. Work will take place during daytime and nighttime hours, starting at 7:00 PM Friday and continue through Sunday, October 18 at 6:00 PM, weather permitting.

Traffic Impacts:

Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions on the Interstate 180 westbound bridge over Loyalsock Creek.

The on ramp to Interstate 180 westbound from Broad Street (Route 2014) in Montoursville will be closed during work hours. A detour using Broad Street to the East Third Street interchange with Interstate 180 will be in place.

PennDOT urges drivers to remain alert, reduce speeds, and exercise caution when traveling through the project area.

J.D. Eckman is the prime contractor in this $1.327 million bridge preservation project which places a new wearing surface on the east and westbound bridges over Loyalsock Creek. Work includes the milling of the existing surface, bridge deck repairs, placement of a new concrete overlay, and other miscellaneous work. This project is anticipated to be completed in late November, weather permitting. Pennsylvania State Police will be providing enforcement in the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

# # #