9:00 AM Update: Interstate 80 westbound is now open in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.

3:15 AM UPDATE: Drivers are advised that Interstate 80 westbound is closed at Exit 212 (I-180/Williamsport) in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. A detour using Interstate 180 and Route 220 is in place. Drivers should expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised of a lane restriction on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 205, just west of Exit 210 (Route 15 interchange) in Union County, due to a vehicle crash.

The left (passing) lane is currently restricted. As of 2:00 A.M. traffic was backed up for nearly three miles. Drivers should expect stopped or slow-moving traffic, travel delays, and increased congestion in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, allow additional travel time, and use caution when approaching the queue.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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