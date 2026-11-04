10:35 AM UPDATE: The Route 11 southbound and center turn lane are open in Montour Township, Columbia County.

Montoursville, PA – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 11 between Valley Road and Quarry Road (Route 4004) in Montour Township, Columbia County. The southbound lane and center turn lane are currently closed.

A detour using Valley Road and Quarry Road is in place. Drivers should be alert and expect minor delays.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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