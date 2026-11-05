Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that Brush Valley Road (Route 4018) is closed between Route 890 in Rockefeller Township and Route 147 in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash with downed utilities.

A detour using Route 890, Route 61, and Route 147 is in place. Drivers should be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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