7:40 AM UPDATE: One lane is open on Interstate 80 eastbound in Columbia County.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound are closed at Exit 242 (Mainville/Mifflinville/Route 339) in Columbia County, due to a vehicle crash near mile marker 243.

A detour using Route 339 and Route 93 is in place. Drivers should be alert, slow down, anticipate delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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